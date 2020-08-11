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Calif. stylists protests over Gov. Newsom's COVID-19 salon rules
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15 views • August 11, 2020
A grassroots movement called Pro Beauty Inside is organizing a protest outside of California's State Capitol against Gov. Gavin Newsom's rules over how salons can only operate outdoors. One America's Stephanie Myers spoke with the event's organizer and owner of Orabella Hair Studio, Alicia Orabella, about the protest.
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