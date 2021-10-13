© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CITY OF PHOENIX PAYING GONZALEZ CO. USING MOSTLY FOREIGN LATINO ILLEGAL ALIENS TO PAVE STREET
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 13, 2021
Governments at all levels continue to pay private contractors mainly employing Spanish speaking illegal aliens and refusing to employ English speaking non Latino US citizens in violation of numerous laws on the books including US Title 8 Section 1324, Arizona SB 1070 and USC Article 4, Section 4.
The Federal government criminally refuses to enforce laws protecting US workers and honest businesses. DHS head Mayorkas has just announced he is forbidding ICE raids on businesses employing criminal illegal aliens.
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
Subscribe, like, follow and Share "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Brighteon, Gab, Bitchute, Youtube and more platforms to be added.
Email [email protected] to pledge a $ contribution to support my efforts protecting our US Constitutional Republic.
The Federal government criminally refuses to enforce laws protecting US workers and honest businesses. DHS head Mayorkas has just announced he is forbidding ICE raids on businesses employing criminal illegal aliens.
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
Subscribe, like, follow and Share "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Brighteon, Gab, Bitchute, Youtube and more platforms to be added.
Email [email protected] to pledge a $ contribution to support my efforts protecting our US Constitutional Republic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.