Uncensored: Maria Zeee RAGES!!! Uninjected Have Same Nanotech, Clots, Graphene as Injected with Dr. Ana

Maria Zeee RAGES as Dr. Ana Mihalcea from https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/ joins her to show evidence that the uninjected are showing the SAME nanotech, graphene, clots and more as the injected due to shedding. Dr. Ana shows us how we can clean our blood and protect ourselves from this disaster.
