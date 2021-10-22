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Wake Up For the Children
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191 views • October 22, 2021
Even our kids are brainwashed. They are asking to take the Covid 19 vaccine. They have been convinced that Covid is a lethal disease and there is no cure. Their only hope is that there is a vaccine that is neither safe nor effective and is not approved by the FDA.
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