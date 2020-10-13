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Pictorial pt.6- Thanks for your viewing time and hope you saw something new-
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36 views • October 13, 2020
I post to enlighten other people- These pictures in this six part series has some good views and I hope my descriptions were easy to follow- Thanks for stopping by this channel friends-- gwt
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