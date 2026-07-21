A NIGHT AT 🔞 COMET PING PONG PIZZA

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A video titled “A Night at Comet Ping Pong,” filmed years before Pizzagate emerged, quickly became a central point in the 2016 inquiry. In the opening frame, the original mural appears in the background of the ping pong room the same artwork removed after it was identified at the start of Pizzagate.
Source: https://x.com/PizzaGateX/status/2078774675212227058 & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GOluiqWYHU
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/ax2uip [thanks to https://wtop.com/dc/2016/12/hundreds-flock-dc-restaurant-smeared-internet-hoax/ & https://www.salon.com/2016/12/10/pizzagate-explained-everything-you-want-to-know-about-the-comet-ping-pong-pizzeria-conspiracy-theory-but-are-too-afraid-to-search-for-on-reddit/ 🖲]