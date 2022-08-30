Do You Know About The Blessing and The Promise of Abraham??

I have discovered that most Christians are stuck only understanding the Salvation Message (John 3:16 not John 3:17), not the Kingdom Message. When we start understanding the Kingdom and the Blessing and the Promise we start manifesting great victory. We are heirs of this world, not satan. It is the end of satan and the rising of God's Kings in the earth. We are in the Eternal Kingdom Age and it started when Jesus was born!

So I did a video today watch it here and subscribe! https://tv.gab.com/channel/plantman888/view/do-you-know-about-the-blessing-630e282e7e78b6ab068f48b4





Also make sure you are on my list and get notified when my new book comes (10 days or less now) out and check out the podcast at: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com





And make sure to get the 25% discount on my course "Solar Prepped" (new videos added now) @ https://solarprepped.com





Jesus Is Lord