7/14/25 TRUMP BUYING TIME: NATO/Rutte Deal, US/Israel AI MOA, AUTOPEN/Zeints! Special Council Coming!

7/14/25 President Trump preempted Senate WW3 bipartisan globalists today in meeting with NATO Sec. Rutte, announcing USA will supply replacement missile systems to EU, who must first send their Patriot Missile packages to Ukraine & called for 50 day wait period for Ceasefire deal before placing 100% sanctions on Russia, including countries buying Russian Energy. Trump is buying time. However, the US/Israel AI Collaboration Agreement on Global Energy Dominance signed on 7/10 is very concerning & must be exposed! Meanwhile, Biden's 2nd Chief of Staff & former Covid Czar, Jeff Reintz, exposed as the Auto-pen culprit: finally! Take Action and Prayers ongoing America! We Are the most important participants in defeating Cartel Babylon! We ARE FREE!





Jeff Zeints: Auto-pen Reveal:

https://www.btimesonline.com/articles/174978/20250715/biden-admits-staff-approved-last-minute-pardons-as-gop-probes-autopen-use-and-mental-fitness.htm

US/Israel AI Collaboration Memorandum of Understanding Signed 7/10:

https://100percentfedup.com/united-states-israel-reach-artificial-intelligence-collaboration-agreement/





Contractors paid $9K per week by Israel to raze Gaza buildings:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-07-14-israeli-contractors-demolish-gaza-civilians.html





Natural News: Netanyahu backs controversial Gaza Plan:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-07-14-netanyahu-backs-controversial-gaza-humanitarian-city-plan.html





G. Maxwell "wants" to testify before Congress:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/ghislaine-maxwells-explosive-testimony-epsteins-dark-secrets-exposed/





