WHO: The Next 'Virus' PLAN-Demic Wave Is Coming! [09.06.2022]

WARNING!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!

The beginning and end of Virology - The End of Germ Theory...

Timeline + Content:

00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement

00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'

01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials

01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials

02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke

03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials

04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D





https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/





492 views Jun 9, 2022

TruthFlix2

2.56K subscribers

https://youtu.be/SJexeGa711Y

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY53lKjwMhpYaT2rB4mNi5w



