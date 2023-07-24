Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHATGPT AI EXPLAINS ORGAN HARVESTING AND THE PANDEMIC
channel image
LOUP-GRIS
60 Subscribers
66 views
Published Yesterday

Source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/Me9hRzsLF1US/ by Rude A.I. News https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rudeainews/ - July 27th, 2022.

00:00 Intro

01:04 How To Sell Your Body For $46 Million

04:23 Presumed Consent Opt-Out Organ Donation Laws

07:04 Euthanize And Harvest Laws

09:44 Young Blood

17:44 Fetal Tissue Retention Scandals

26:55 Planned Parenthood

29:12 COVID WHO Guidelines; Organs Are Suitable For Transplants

34:14 How COVID Patients Were Over-Treated to Death

40:03 Harvesting Stem Cells From Dead Bodies

MORE LINKS UNDER ORIGINAL VIDEO !!

Keywords
hoaxbiblebankstersjusticefraudedictaturemodernauccpfizervaccincoronaviruscovid19epidemiemedecinesanteplandemiebiontecharnmcorporatocratiecreateurcanularscamdemiegiletsjaunestherapiegenique

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket