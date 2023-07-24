CHATGPT AI EXPLAINS ORGAN HARVESTING AND THE PANDEMIC

Source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/Me9hRzsLF1US/ by Rude A.I. News https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rudeainews/ - July 27th, 2022.
00:00 Intro
01:04 How To Sell Your Body For $46 Million
04:23 Presumed Consent Opt-Out Organ Donation Laws
07:04 Euthanize And Harvest Laws
09:44 Young Blood
17:44 Fetal Tissue Retention Scandals
26:55 Planned Parenthood
29:12 COVID WHO Guidelines; Organs Are Suitable For Transplants
34:14 How COVID Patients Were Over-Treated to Death
40:03 Harvesting Stem Cells From Dead Bodies
