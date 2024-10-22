© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The IOF has published footage of an alleged Hezbollah fighter belonging to the 'Ridwan' force
The fighter barricaded himself in a building with a few others, and they resisted the IOF with RPGs and machine gun fire for more than an hour.
Eventually, the IDF had to call in an airstrike to eliminate them, because they could not fight them face-to-face.
BTW, the IOF claims he’s Ridwan ranger, but he was a regular Hezbollah soldier
Source @Middle_East_Spectator
