The IOF has published footage of an alleged Hezbollah fighter belonging to the 'Ridwan' force



The fighter barricaded himself in a building with a few others, and they resisted the IOF with RPGs and machine gun fire for more than an hour.



Eventually, the IDF had to call in an airstrike to eliminate them, because they could not fight them face-to-face.

BTW, the IOF claims he’s Ridwan ranger, but he was a regular Hezbollah soldier



Source @Middle_East_Spectator





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/