Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the mRNA Covid jabs have caused more deaths and adverse events than all vaccines over the last 50 years

At Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the mRNA Covid jabs have caused more deaths and adverse events than have been caused by conventional jabs worldwide in the past 50 years.





Bridgen said:





“There have been more reported deaths and adverse reactions following mRNA vaccination in 18 months, than there has been from every conventional vaccine administered worldwide for the last 50 years.





And given the mRNA vaccines are not recommended for pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding, would my right honorable friend overturn the big-pharma funded MHRA recent recommendation that these experimental vaccines are administered to children as young as six months old?”





In response, Sunak said:





“Let me first say that I believe that covid vaccines are safe and effective.”