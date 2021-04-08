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Free Floating - A Free Energy thought experiment
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25 views • April 08, 2021
This is my second attempt in the Free Energy concept. While in the first one I involved magnetic circuits, which is a rather technical subject, in this I use much simpler ideas, easier for most viewers to understand.
I would appreciate any substantial comment on the presented ideas, why it doesn't work or why it works, possible improvements or questions if something is not clear enough.
The material is copyrighted under the Creative Commons License (CC BY-SA). If you want to use any of the presented ideas for your own project, even for profit, you are allowed and encouraged to do so, but you must credit the original author.
Video from 'The Action Lab' referenced in the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4xTbyfQgps
Background music from: https://www.bensound.com
(CC BY-SA): https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
(c) Evaggelos Souldatos, 2021-03-20
I would appreciate any substantial comment on the presented ideas, why it doesn't work or why it works, possible improvements or questions if something is not clear enough.
The material is copyrighted under the Creative Commons License (CC BY-SA). If you want to use any of the presented ideas for your own project, even for profit, you are allowed and encouraged to do so, but you must credit the original author.
Video from 'The Action Lab' referenced in the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4xTbyfQgps
Background music from: https://www.bensound.com
(CC BY-SA): https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
(c) Evaggelos Souldatos, 2021-03-20
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