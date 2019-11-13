How I Design My Video Thumbnails

In this video, I walk through how I make thumbnails for my videos from scratch on Photoshop. I hope this gives you some insight into my process and that you learn something too!



I was asked by one of my followers to go through the process I take for making video thumbnails and I thought that would be a great way to teach others.



I think a lot of it is just playing around with different basic design themes. I would say a good thumbnail usually has a very legible font, contrasting colors, uses several elements, layers of depth, and is high resolution.



I would also recommend that if you include yourself in your thumbnails to take several pictures in different poses and alternate between. It’s also a great idea to find some designs of thumbnails you like as a starting reference point and then to make it your own with various tweaks and changes.



Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!