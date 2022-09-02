The Benefits of Having a Podcast

"Do you listen to podcasts? Did you know that it’s also an asset for business? Read on to find out:

In this video, Omar Mo, podcast host and the CEO & founder of the podcast agency Nomads Cast, talks about how podcasts can give you an edge not just in business but in life as well! 🙌

Hosting a podcast nowadays can literally open doors and give you the OPPORTUNITY to meet the most amazing people and have value-rich conversations for you and your audience. 💯

Apart from that, podcasting is also a good way to build your brand, business, and network! 🤝

Type YES in the comments if you agree!