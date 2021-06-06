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Outdoor Garden Storage Cabinet 3 Layer Multi-function Tool Cabinet Courtyard Rainproof Sun Protection Sheds For Farm Implements
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10 views • June 06, 2021
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Outdoor Garden Storage Cabinet 3 Layer Multi-function Tool Cabinet Courtyard Rainproof Sun Protection Sheds For Farm Implements
Packing list:1 * outdoor storage cabinet (The tools for image display are not included and are only used as a matching display.)
Product size: 84x62x175CM (33''x24"x69")
Color: carbonized color
Material: Chinese fir
Packing size: 170x72x18CM/30KG
Note: Products need to be installed by themselves, manual measurement may have an error of ±5mm, outdoor products wood products can not be compared with indoor furniture fineness, natural wood itself has small scarring, small burr is a normal phenomenon, hereby stated.
Outdoor Garden Storage Cabinet 3 Layer Multi-function Tool Cabinet Courtyard Rainproof Sun Protection Sheds For Farm Implements
Packing list:1 * outdoor storage cabinet (The tools for image display are not included and are only used as a matching display.)
Product size: 84x62x175CM (33''x24"x69")
Color: carbonized color
Material: Chinese fir
Packing size: 170x72x18CM/30KG
Note: Products need to be installed by themselves, manual measurement may have an error of ±5mm, outdoor products wood products can not be compared with indoor furniture fineness, natural wood itself has small scarring, small burr is a normal phenomenon, hereby stated.
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