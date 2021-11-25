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Leigh Valentine: Popular Trump Supporter CANCELLED from QVC
Flyover Conservatives
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Leigh Valentine was the Queen of QVC until she came out as a STRONG Trump follower… then she was cancelled. She is now a record holder in most Trump Rallies attended having even opened 7 of them! Follow Leigh Here ► https://leighvalentine.com
Watch Leigh’s Show on AMP ► https://americanmediaperiscope.net
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