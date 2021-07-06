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Trump Back In August? Mike Lindell Says Yes & The MSM Hates Our Country, They Should GTFO
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440 views • July 06, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Mike Lindell says Trump back August 13th - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-mike-lindell-announces-when-and-how-he-thinks-trump-will-be-reinstated/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
What is the deal with the military - https://resistthemainstream.org/military-members-pledge-action-against-mandatory-covid-19-vaccines-gop-congressman-says/
No extradition laws in Greece, elites taking cover - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/heres-where-worlds-richest-are-mooring-superyachts
Biden kneels at dodgers celebration - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3b3rsHh6hg
Another lie by the MSM - https://100percentfedup.com/andy-ngo-busts-dishonest-media-asks-why-media-used-photos-of-white-men-wearing-confederate-badges-in-ma-stand-off-when-militiamen-were-black-racial-separatists/
Antifa (FBI), trying to drum up violence - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-is-cruising-for-a-bruising/
China owns Potatohead Biden - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/china-upped-donations-biden-center-400-50m-donations-biden-announced-campaign/
Look at the crowds Potatohead Biden draws - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/democrat-senator-excited-25-people-showed-greet-81-million-vote-recipient-joe-biden-michigan-video/
Potatohead Biden beats obama as best gun salesman ever - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/biden-is-gun-salesman-in-chief-threats-driving-surge-in-purchases
Why are taxpayers funding NPR - https://thepostmillennial.com/npr-denounces-declaration-of-independence-on-july-4-cites-racist-slur-in-editors-note
Entire generation of brats hate America - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/04/wapo-writer-claims-statue-liberty-symbol-hypocrisy/
NY Times thinks the flag is devisive - https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/04/nyt-takes-a-divisive-swipe-at-the-flag-on-the-fourth-of-july-n406590
Hey Antifa, try to take this flag - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/powerful-words-from-maga-hulk/
Singapore has figured it out - https://www.the-sun.com/news/3217277/singapore-stop-counting-covid-cases/
Spain on the other hand is going the wrong direction - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/proposed-spanish-national-security-law-would-allow-seizure-citizens-property-during
New platform GETTR is off to rough start, gets hacked - https://www.businessinsider.com/gettr-trump-allies-get-accounts-hacked-july-4-launch-day-2021-7?r=US&;IR=T
Joey Chestnut eats 76 hotdogs in 10 minutes, new record - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/joey-chestnut-world-record-hot-dog-eating-contest?
This guy is very calm when surprised by black bear - https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1412059928957755397
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1411909447560044546
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Mike Lindell says Trump back August 13th - https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-mike-lindell-announces-when-and-how-he-thinks-trump-will-be-reinstated/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
What is the deal with the military - https://resistthemainstream.org/military-members-pledge-action-against-mandatory-covid-19-vaccines-gop-congressman-says/
No extradition laws in Greece, elites taking cover - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/heres-where-worlds-richest-are-mooring-superyachts
Biden kneels at dodgers celebration - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3b3rsHh6hg
Another lie by the MSM - https://100percentfedup.com/andy-ngo-busts-dishonest-media-asks-why-media-used-photos-of-white-men-wearing-confederate-badges-in-ma-stand-off-when-militiamen-were-black-racial-separatists/
Antifa (FBI), trying to drum up violence - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-is-cruising-for-a-bruising/
China owns Potatohead Biden - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/china-upped-donations-biden-center-400-50m-donations-biden-announced-campaign/
Look at the crowds Potatohead Biden draws - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/democrat-senator-excited-25-people-showed-greet-81-million-vote-recipient-joe-biden-michigan-video/
Potatohead Biden beats obama as best gun salesman ever - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/biden-is-gun-salesman-in-chief-threats-driving-surge-in-purchases
Why are taxpayers funding NPR - https://thepostmillennial.com/npr-denounces-declaration-of-independence-on-july-4-cites-racist-slur-in-editors-note
Entire generation of brats hate America - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/04/wapo-writer-claims-statue-liberty-symbol-hypocrisy/
NY Times thinks the flag is devisive - https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/04/nyt-takes-a-divisive-swipe-at-the-flag-on-the-fourth-of-july-n406590
Hey Antifa, try to take this flag - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/powerful-words-from-maga-hulk/
Singapore has figured it out - https://www.the-sun.com/news/3217277/singapore-stop-counting-covid-cases/
Spain on the other hand is going the wrong direction - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/proposed-spanish-national-security-law-would-allow-seizure-citizens-property-during
New platform GETTR is off to rough start, gets hacked - https://www.businessinsider.com/gettr-trump-allies-get-accounts-hacked-july-4-launch-day-2021-7?r=US&;IR=T
Joey Chestnut eats 76 hotdogs in 10 minutes, new record - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/joey-chestnut-world-record-hot-dog-eating-contest?
This guy is very calm when surprised by black bear - https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1412059928957755397
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1411909447560044546
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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