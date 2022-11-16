A Man in A Dress & Clown Makeup Advocates For Child Mutilation & Sex With Animals

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An overweight man in a dress & clown makeup says he is ok with mutilating a child's sex organs before the age of consent. He goes on to say he is ok with sex with animals.
So not only is he OK with playing Frankenstein on the innocent, he's ok with animals being raped & he's proud to admit it.
Do you think men like him deserve a place in civilized society?
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