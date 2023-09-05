Create New Account
Governor Kemp Allows RICO Violator DA Fani Willis to Stay in Her Job | Col John Mills & Rev Jim Harden | Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner
Freedom First Network
Published 14 hours ago

Col John Mills and Rev Jim Harden join this episode of Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner.

Topics discussed include:

Governor Kemp Allows RICO Violator DA Fani Willis to Stay in Her Job

General Milley's Replacement CQ Brown is Unqualified to Lead U.S. Military

5 Praying Pro-Lifers Convicted Using FACE Act and Sent to Federal Prison 

Keywords
current eventspoliticspodcastelection fraudricovoting machinesgeneral milleygovernor kempcol john millsfani willisbattlefront frontlinedustin faulknerrev jim harden

