Governor Kemp Allows RICO Violator DA Fani Willis to Stay in Her Job | Col John Mills & Rev Jim Harden | Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner

Col John Mills and Rev Jim Harden join this episode of Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner.
Topics discussed include:
General Milley's Replacement CQ Brown is Unqualified to Lead U.S. Military
5 Praying Pro-Lifers Convicted Using FACE Act and Sent to Federal Prison
