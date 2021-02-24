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The Importance of Baptism: How and Why
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43 views • February 24, 2021
Playlist, "Lies of the Serpent":
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyEAWDX4PavwEtPMUXHxqgLOER-S3Jauq
King James Bible references: John 3:5; Romans 10:9; Ephesians 2:8; Matthew 1:21; Matthew 28:19; Hebrews 1:4; Isaiah 43:11; 2 Corinthians 5:19; John 14:28; John 14:10; Philippians 1:19; 1 Corinthians 8:6; Ephesians 3:14-15; Acts 2:37-39; Romans 6:23; 1 Peter 3:21; Mark 16:15-18
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed t: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyEAWDX4PavwEtPMUXHxqgLOER-S3Jauq
King James Bible references: John 3:5; Romans 10:9; Ephesians 2:8; Matthew 1:21; Matthew 28:19; Hebrews 1:4; Isaiah 43:11; 2 Corinthians 5:19; John 14:28; John 14:10; Philippians 1:19; 1 Corinthians 8:6; Ephesians 3:14-15; Acts 2:37-39; Romans 6:23; 1 Peter 3:21; Mark 16:15-18
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed t: [email protected]
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