Canadian Woman Arrested For Protesting Against Men In Dresses Grooming Children At A Church
Published 24 days ago

Canadian woman protesting an "all-ages drag show" dubbed Hallow-Queen and Pump-King Spooktacular outside the Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst, Ontario arrested for pointing out home truths!

