China Sees a ‘Gap’ To Take Taiwan Due to ‘Weak’ US Leadership

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https://gnews.org/articles/489301
Summary：10/20/2022 Foxnews: Former Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien agreed the US should be ready for the CCP to invade Taiwan as early as this year. The US needs to add up the defense spending and stop decommissioning the naval ships, to be prepared to take on the CCP.