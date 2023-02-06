8 Reasons to NEVER Trust Anything This Government Says

Up until very recently, I didn't have trust issues with government. I thought there were good guys and bad guys but I thought the institution of government itself was only evil when we put evil people in place. I no longer feel this way. If we've learned anything over the last couple of years, it's that the "good guys" are extraordinarily rare in government at all levels and in all countries, and even they are often too weak or corrupted to be able to do much good.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, which will air at 8am Pacific, I discussed eight reasons pulled from headlines that we should never trust anything this government tells us. In fact, we should go forward assuming that all government is fully corrupted. That's unfortunate because I am not an anarchist. I believe in the need for limited government, so if we can't trust them then we're forced to head toward the purest forms of government of and by the people. That's not how the Constitution was written as a whole, so we're in a big pickle.

More: https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/8-reasons-to-never-trust-anything