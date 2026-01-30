BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
2026-1-30 between soul and spirit...
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
92 followers
30 views • 2 days ago

2026-1-30  between soul and spirit...


Heb 4:12  For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. 

Heb 4:11  Let us labour therefore to enter into that rest, lest any man fall after the same example of unbelief. 

Heb 4:10  For he that is entered into his rest, he also hath ceased from his own works, as God did from his. 

Heb 4:9  There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God. 

Heb 4:8  For if christ had given them rest, then would he not afterward have spoken of another day. 

Heb 4:7  Again, he limiteth a certain day, saying in David, To day, after so long a time; as it is said, To day if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts.

Heb 4:6  Seeing therefore it remaineth that some must enter therein, and they to whom it was first preached entered not in because of unbelief: 

Heb 4:5  And in this place again, If they shall enter into my rest.

Heb 4:4  For he spake in a certain place of the seventh day on this wise, And God did rest the seventh day from all his works. 

Heb 4:2  For unto us was the gospel preached, as well as unto them: but the word preached did not profit them, not being mixed with faith in them that heard it. 

Heb 4:1  Let us therefore fear, lest, a promise being left us of entering into his rest, any of you should seem to come short of it. 








Keywords
faithunbeliefthe promisethe restsoul and spiritbone and marrowlabor to enter in
