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COVID-19 AND VAERS EXPOSED! SOLUTION IS WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM.
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120 views • August 23, 2021
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It had to happen...Science has evolved from Science to Science Fiction...sort of Science but not really. We're told that even tho we know masks don't work, Science Fiction says it does. Just ask the politicians. We know that lockdowns don't work, but Science Fiction says it does. Just ask the politicians. Science says natural immunity is best but Science Fiction says it isn't. Just ask the politicians.
So let's explore what is Science and Science Fiction.
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD is an independent physician in medical practice in AZ and TX. Dr. Vliet is the President and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation, a public charity, and which provides telemedicine and telehealth services to churches and community groups for early treatment of COVID and other medical conditions and educational and training programs focused on the interconnections of health, faith and lifestyle.
Since February 2020, Dr. Vliet has been part of the team of frontline physicians treating COVID early and at home With Dr. Peter A. McCullough, she is a co-author/editor of the Guide to COVID Early Treatment: Options to Stay Out of Hospital and Save Your Life.
Dr. Vliet has been a leader in patient centered, individualized medical care and has been recogized for her national and international educational efforts in health, wellness, and endocrine aging in men and women.
We know that Government plays tricks with the truth. It's all wrapped up in the 'Propaganda' package, that's delivered to its citizens on a daily basis. For example what are the real covid vaccine adverse event figures.
Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports. Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent" a group on Facebook and Telegram. amillionmums.com provides information, support and legal resources to parents being forced into self-sufficiency to protect their children.
Albert Benavides has over 25 years experience working in the US as a professional systems data analyst and auditor. Albert is a respected VAERS data analyst who has exposed critical Covid19 vaccine safety issues from The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, managed by CDC and the FDA.
Covid Exposed on Asia Pacific Today. August 23, 2021
It had to happen...Science has evolved from Science to Science Fiction...sort of Science but not really. We're told that even tho we know masks don't work, Science Fiction says it does. Just ask the politicians. We know that lockdowns don't work, but Science Fiction says it does. Just ask the politicians. Science says natural immunity is best but Science Fiction says it isn't. Just ask the politicians.
So let's explore what is Science and Science Fiction.
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD is an independent physician in medical practice in AZ and TX. Dr. Vliet is the President and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation, a public charity, and which provides telemedicine and telehealth services to churches and community groups for early treatment of COVID and other medical conditions and educational and training programs focused on the interconnections of health, faith and lifestyle.
Since February 2020, Dr. Vliet has been part of the team of frontline physicians treating COVID early and at home With Dr. Peter A. McCullough, she is a co-author/editor of the Guide to COVID Early Treatment: Options to Stay Out of Hospital and Save Your Life.
Dr. Vliet has been a leader in patient centered, individualized medical care and has been recogized for her national and international educational efforts in health, wellness, and endocrine aging in men and women.
We know that Government plays tricks with the truth. It's all wrapped up in the 'Propaganda' package, that's delivered to its citizens on a daily basis. For example what are the real covid vaccine adverse event figures.
Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports. Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent" a group on Facebook and Telegram. amillionmums.com provides information, support and legal resources to parents being forced into self-sufficiency to protect their children.
Albert Benavides has over 25 years experience working in the US as a professional systems data analyst and auditor. Albert is a respected VAERS data analyst who has exposed critical Covid19 vaccine safety issues from The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, managed by CDC and the FDA.
Covid Exposed on Asia Pacific Today. August 23, 2021
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