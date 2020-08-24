BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Interview about Chlorine Dioxide with Dr. Manuel Aparicio Alons, Mexico
Curious Outlier
Curious Outlier
724 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
473 views • August 24, 2020
This is an interview with Dr. Manuel Aparicio Alons about the effectiveness and safety of Chlorine Dioxide for the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Dr. Aparicio is Medical Director and Health Manager Centro Médico Jurica
High specialty in Traumatology and Orthopedics, Spine Surgery and Scoliosis
Sub-specialty in the management of pediatric fractures.
Post-graduate from Shriners Hospital, with a subspecialty in pediatric orthopedics.
Preparation in pediatric spine surgery in the best hospitals in the United States.

Born in Mexico, D.F. Dr. Manuel Aparicio Alonso, Certified Physician from the Mexican Council of Orthopedics and Traumatology attended the Universidad Autónoma de Querétaro in Querétaro, Qro. where he received the title of General Physician. In 2009 he received the title of orthopedist at UMAE 14 CMN IMSS in Veracruz, where he completed his residency in orthopedic and trauma surgery. Later, he made his first sub-specialty in pediatric trauma at the Magdalenas de las Salinas hospital in Mexico City. He completed his training in pediatric orthopedics at the Schriners Para Niños Hospital in Mexico City. Finally, he specified his preparation in pediatric spine surgery in the best hospitals in the United States.

Dr. Manuel Aparicio has conducted multiple investigations and publications in national and international indexed journals as well as participated as a speaker in multiple national and international conferences.

He currently serves as Medical Director and Health Manager of the Jurica Medical Center and is a Full Member of: Mexican College of Orthopedics and Traumatology, Mexican Society of Pediatric Orthopedics, Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North-America, Scoliosis Research Society.
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxidedoctors for chlorine dioxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

Cassie B.
FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

Coco Somers
Review of 52 Studies Links Alcohol and Sugary Drinks to Higher Gout Risk

Review of 52 Studies Links Alcohol and Sugary Drinks to Higher Gout Risk

Iva Greene
Study: Fish Intake Before Pregnancy Linked to Lower Odds of Early-Onset Hypertension

Study: Fish Intake Before Pregnancy Linked to Lower Odds of Early-Onset Hypertension

Coco Somers
Pediatrician’s shift: From vaccine advocate to skeptic exposes gaps in medical training and public health policy

Pediatrician’s shift: From vaccine advocate to skeptic exposes gaps in medical training and public health policy

Willow Tohi
Review Links Dental Implants to Infection Associated With Bone Loss in About 1 in 5 Patients

Review Links Dental Implants to Infection Associated With Bone Loss in About 1 in 5 Patients

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy