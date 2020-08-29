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UNBOXING: Oils, Bill Gates (Mini Rant), Kangen Water💧⚡️
Timothy McGaffin II
Timothy McGaffin II
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34 views • August 29, 2020
Bill Gates is prancing around on a plethora of interviews falsely claiming a future vaccine will be the solution for a certain disease. First of all, this vaccine does NOT even exist! Secondly, there is of course no proof that this vaccine is safe or effective because it does NOT even exist yet.

Meanwhile those who share their honest views or beliefs about anything opposite of Big Pharma products constantly get persecuted by the FDA, FTC, FBI etc., simply because anything opposite of Big Pharma is falsely seen as potentially harmful. That's what you call good being portrayed as evil and evil as good.

True Health does NOT come from Big Pharma, it comes from God and nature, from things that have worked for thousands of years.

Plus everyone has a human right to Free Speech.

Oh, and did I mention there is also an essential oils unboxing in this video too?

As well, I talk about the importance of Electrolyzed Water💧⚡️!

See this Electrolyzed Water 💧⚡️ in ACTION here: http://WaterOfChampions.org

You can get it for as low as 45 USD a month here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8Qk4uMjycw&;list=PLEbmejxOFy78CN4R9_kAaZB02D3m-HDnU&index=3

Champions Never Quit,

Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II

http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com

Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html

#ChampionsNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions #McGaffinEssentialOils

MUSIC: [No Copyright Music] Bay Breeze - FortyThr33
Keywords
big pharmarantfraudtimothy mcgaffin iikangen waterwater of championsbill gatesessential oilsfalse claimsaugustunboxingyoung livingelectrolyzed water
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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