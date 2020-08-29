UNBOXING: Oils, Bill Gates (Mini Rant), Kangen Water💧⚡️

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Meanwhile those who share their honest views or beliefs about anything opposite of Big Pharma products constantly get persecuted by the FDA, FTC, FBI etc., simply because anything opposite of Big Pharma is falsely seen as potentially harmful. That's what you call good being portrayed as evil and evil as good.
True Health does NOT come from Big Pharma, it comes from God and nature, from things that have worked for thousands of years.
Plus everyone has a human right to Free Speech.
Oh, and did I mention there is also an essential oils unboxing in this video too?
As well, I talk about the importance of Electrolyzed Water💧⚡️!
See this Electrolyzed Water 💧⚡️ in ACTION here: http://WaterOfChampions.org
You can get it for as low as 45 USD a month here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8Qk4uMjycw&;list=PLEbmejxOFy78CN4R9_kAaZB02D3m-HDnU&index=3
Champions Never Quit,
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html
#ChampionsNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions #McGaffinEssentialOils
MUSIC: [No Copyright Music] Bay Breeze - FortyThr33