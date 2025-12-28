BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Santa Is ANTICHRIST. Tump Bombs Nigeria Christmas Present To ISIS 4 Killing Christians. Cali FLOODS
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
43 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 1 day ago

President Trump calls Nigeria strike his ‘Christmas present’ to ISIS. President Trump on Friday called the U.S. strikes in Nigeria a “Christmas present” for ISIS militants in Nigeria, citing violence against Christians in the African country’s northwest region. “I said yesterday, ‘Hit them on Christmas Day. It will be a Christmas present.’ We hit ISIS, who are terrible. They are butchers. We really hit them hard in different locations. They really got hit hard yesterday. They got a very bad Christmas present,” Trump told John Catsimatidis on WABC. The president said he “told Nigeria, and I told the people around Nigeria, that if you do it, you’re going to get hit.” U.S. Africa Command (Africom) announced on Thursday “multiple ISIS terrorists” were killed by the strikes, launched in coordination with Nigerian authorities, in the West African nation. “I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social on Thursday. “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”


Trump launches Christmas night airstrikes on ISIS 'Terrorist Scum' in Nigeria after killings of Christians. President warns 'there will be many more' dead terrorists if slaughter of Christians continues. President Donald Trump said the U.S. launched airstrikes in northwest Nigeria on Christmas night targeting ISIS militants he accused of killing Christians, calling the operation decisive and warning further attacks would follow if the violence continues. "Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!" Trump said Thursday on Truth Social.


Turkey detains 115 ISIS suspects in nationwide raids ahead of Christmas, New Year. Turkish police have detained 115 suspected members of the ISIS militant group in coordinated raids across the country over alleged plots linked to Christmas and New Year celebrations. Arrest warrants have been issued for 137 suspects after investigators determined that operatives of ISIS, also known as Islamic State, were planning attacks in Turkey during the holiday period, the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.


Mudslides bury cars and homes up to their windows in California town. At least three people killed across state since atmospheric river storms began earlier this week


SoCal Christmas storm breaks rainfall records, and it’s not quite over yet. The Christmas storm that pounded Southern California set new daily rainfall records around the region. More showers are forecast, but the worst of the storm has moved out.


Final push of rain threatens to cause more flooding and debris flows in California


#Trump

#ISIS

#Christmas

#Santa

#Satan

#Nigeria

#California

#CA

#Floods

#Flooding


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage


Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
santa is satancalifornia floodturkey isisisis christmastrump isis nigeriatrump bombs nigeriaus strikes isisus strikes nigeriaisis terrorism nigeriatrump attack on christmaschristmas night airstrikesisis killing christianstrump christmas presenttrump christmas present to isisturkey detains isis suspectturkey christmas raidsnewsom declares emergencysouthern california evacuationsocal christmas stormcalifornia mudslidescalifornia outage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

Patrick Lewis
Former aide claims Netanyahu&#8217;s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Former aide claims Netanyahu’s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Cassie B.
Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Jacob Thomas
Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature&#8217;s colorful defense may be our best hope

Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature’s colorful defense may be our best hope

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy