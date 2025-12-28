Santa Is ANTICHRIST. Tump Bombs Nigeria Christmas Present To ISIS 4 Killing Christians. Cali FLOODS

President Trump calls Nigeria strike his ‘Christmas present’ to ISIS. President Trump on Friday called the U.S. strikes in Nigeria a “Christmas present” for ISIS militants in Nigeria, citing violence against Christians in the African country’s northwest region. “I said yesterday, ‘Hit them on Christmas Day. It will be a Christmas present.’ We hit ISIS, who are terrible. They are butchers. We really hit them hard in different locations. They really got hit hard yesterday. They got a very bad Christmas present,” Trump told John Catsimatidis on WABC. The president said he “told Nigeria, and I told the people around Nigeria, that if you do it, you’re going to get hit.” U.S. Africa Command (Africom) announced on Thursday “multiple ISIS terrorists” were killed by the strikes, launched in coordination with Nigerian authorities, in the West African nation. “I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social on Thursday. “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”





Trump launches Christmas night airstrikes on ISIS 'Terrorist Scum' in Nigeria after killings of Christians. President warns 'there will be many more' dead terrorists if slaughter of Christians continues. President Donald Trump said the U.S. launched airstrikes in northwest Nigeria on Christmas night targeting ISIS militants he accused of killing Christians, calling the operation decisive and warning further attacks would follow if the violence continues. "Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!" Trump said Thursday on Truth Social.





Turkey detains 115 ISIS suspects in nationwide raids ahead of Christmas, New Year. Turkish police have detained 115 suspected members of the ISIS militant group in coordinated raids across the country over alleged plots linked to Christmas and New Year celebrations. Arrest warrants have been issued for 137 suspects after investigators determined that operatives of ISIS, also known as Islamic State, were planning attacks in Turkey during the holiday period, the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.





Mudslides bury cars and homes up to their windows in California town. At least three people killed across state since atmospheric river storms began earlier this week





SoCal Christmas storm breaks rainfall records, and it’s not quite over yet. The Christmas storm that pounded Southern California set new daily rainfall records around the region. More showers are forecast, but the worst of the storm has moved out.





Final push of rain threatens to cause more flooding and debris flows in California





Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection





