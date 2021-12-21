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The prophecy about satanic mask and the lies
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51 views • December 21, 2021
I wonder God spoke to me in the dream NOT TO WEAR MASK EVEN AT WORK, AS I DO NOT WEAR MASK ANYWAY MOST OF THE TIME WHEN I AM OUT IN THE PUBLIC AND AT THE STORES. but he do not reveal yet at me, whether I have to leave the job or what , or I suppose to testify to them at work this sc@mdemic, the j@@b and the mask are the testing for the mark of the beast to come in 7 years tribulation , which is just one or a few years away to begin.
More info "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_AtFxLh2pk&;t=814s
More info "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_AtFxLh2pk&;t=814s
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