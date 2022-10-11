NIGHT SHADOWS 10102022 -- Trouble...NATO troops killed? Coming up on the End of Man’s Probation?

Has WW3 begun? Russia has launched a major attack in Ukraine that reportedly killed hundreds if not thousands of NATO TROOPS and much more is going on in that part of the world. Meanwhile Iran gave Israel an ultimatum which Israel will totally ignore and more and more escalation of TROUBLE in this God forsaken cursed world we live in. Another important "prophecy" that says major trouble coming to the USA/Babylon. It appears that perhaps the Lord has now decided to bring in the final stages of man's probation upon Earth and more in this short flash update...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.