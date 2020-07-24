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Bro Dave Ch. 20 Follow Jesus - the Lamb
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8 views • July 24, 2020
In this inspirational video, Brother Dave shares the key to Christian leadership principles by following the Lamb's example.
Christian leadership is no easy task, but inspirational leadership doesn't come from official training, but through through the commitment to follow Jesus (the lamb) wherever he goes... even unto death!
Christian leadership is no easy task, but inspirational leadership doesn't come from official training, but through through the commitment to follow Jesus (the lamb) wherever he goes... even unto death!
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