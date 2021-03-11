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'An Open Secret' Documentary (2014) - Exposing Hollywood Evil Pedophiles Predators
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122 views • March 11, 2021
The Child Abuse Documentary “Hollywood Doesn’t Want You To See”
An Open Secret is a documentary that tried to lift the lid on the sex/child-abuse scandals occurring in Hollywood years before Harvey Weinstein got his comeuppance.
Predictably, the film got buried when it was released in 2015, receiving absolutely no television distribution or media coverage. This was despite being directed by Oscar-nominated Amy Berg (nominated for her documentary Deliver Us from Evil, about sex abuse in the Catholic church. Hollywood is okay with sex-abuse revelations – as long as it gets to look good and maintain its own image of course).
In light of the long awaited revelations of sexual abuse in Hollywood finally being reported ESPONDA PRODUCTIONS presents AN OPEN SECRET for free for a limited time . A film about the sexual abuse of children in the entertainment industry in Hollywood. Please support our efforts of raising awareness by sharing with your friends and colleagues. #AnOpenSecret #BeCourageous #ReportIt #LifeGetsBetter. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @AnOpenSecret.
BE COURAGEOUS. REPORT IT. LIFE GETS BETTER.
An Open Secret (2014)
Unrated | 1h 39min | Documentary, Crime | June 2015 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3677412/
An investigation into accusations of teenagers being sexually abused within the film industry.
An Open Secret is an American documentary film directed by Amy J. Berg[1][2] exposing child sexual abuse in the film industry in California.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Open_Secret
--------------
By CoNN -December 9, 2017
http://anonymous-news.com/the-child-abuse-documentary-hollywood-doesnt-want-you-to-see-goes-viral/
Official PG-13 version
Copyright Esponda
Productions LLC #AnOpenSecret
Professional Million $ Budget
Watch For Free: https://vimeo.com/142444429
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JpHUaMBARU
An Open Secret is a documentary that tried to lift the lid on the sex/child-abuse scandals occurring in Hollywood years before Harvey Weinstein got his comeuppance.
Predictably, the film got buried when it was released in 2015, receiving absolutely no television distribution or media coverage. This was despite being directed by Oscar-nominated Amy Berg (nominated for her documentary Deliver Us from Evil, about sex abuse in the Catholic church. Hollywood is okay with sex-abuse revelations – as long as it gets to look good and maintain its own image of course).
In light of the long awaited revelations of sexual abuse in Hollywood finally being reported ESPONDA PRODUCTIONS presents AN OPEN SECRET for free for a limited time . A film about the sexual abuse of children in the entertainment industry in Hollywood. Please support our efforts of raising awareness by sharing with your friends and colleagues. #AnOpenSecret #BeCourageous #ReportIt #LifeGetsBetter. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @AnOpenSecret.
BE COURAGEOUS. REPORT IT. LIFE GETS BETTER.
An Open Secret (2014)
Unrated | 1h 39min | Documentary, Crime | June 2015 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3677412/
An investigation into accusations of teenagers being sexually abused within the film industry.
An Open Secret is an American documentary film directed by Amy J. Berg[1][2] exposing child sexual abuse in the film industry in California.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Open_Secret
--------------
By CoNN -December 9, 2017
http://anonymous-news.com/the-child-abuse-documentary-hollywood-doesnt-want-you-to-see-goes-viral/
Official PG-13 version
Copyright Esponda
Productions LLC #AnOpenSecret
Professional Million $ Budget
Watch For Free: https://vimeo.com/142444429
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JpHUaMBARU
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