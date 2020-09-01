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Rand Paul Violently Mobbed After Speaking At White House!!! Police Fearlessly Protected Them!
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54 views • September 01, 2020
After speaking at the Republic National Convention Rand Paul and his wife were violently mobbed. One of the police protecting him was punched Rand Paul immediately made sure he was okay.
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Also, check out my blog at http://theaustinblog.org
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Also, check out my blog at http://theaustinblog.org
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