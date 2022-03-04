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IT IS TIME TO LOOK AT WHERE YOU ARE SETTLING IN YOUR LIFE
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90 views • March 04, 2022
What do we need to know about 2022?
I think the most important thing is that this year is about stepping into radical alignment in every area of your life!!
You often hear me talk about the importance of being in alignment, but do you actually know how to identify when you fall out of alignment?
Watch this short clip from the Luminous Expansion Online Retreat! Where I provide a practical exercise that anyone can use to identify where you are settling…
AND remember every time you choose to settle, you are slapping your soul in the face.
Have you been having trouble manifesting? Then you most definitely want to check out this simple trick: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-neG0GvWuys
And don’t forget to subscribe to my Rumble channel before the internet gods decide to completely shadow ban my account
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
I think the most important thing is that this year is about stepping into radical alignment in every area of your life!!
You often hear me talk about the importance of being in alignment, but do you actually know how to identify when you fall out of alignment?
Watch this short clip from the Luminous Expansion Online Retreat! Where I provide a practical exercise that anyone can use to identify where you are settling…
AND remember every time you choose to settle, you are slapping your soul in the face.
Have you been having trouble manifesting? Then you most definitely want to check out this simple trick: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-neG0GvWuys
And don’t forget to subscribe to my Rumble channel before the internet gods decide to completely shadow ban my account
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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