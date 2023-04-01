https://gettr.com/post/p2d2iox4812

3/30/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: Pras Michel took part in the CCP's unrestricted lawfare against Mr. Miles Guo through the weaponization of US government agencies. He arranged for a meeting between George Higginbotham and Cui Tiankai, the CCP's ambassador to the US, and met with the CCP’s Vice Minister of Public Security, Sun Lijun, in Shenzhen, China, along with George Higginbotham, Stephen Wynn, and Elliott Broidy.

3/30/2023 妮可接受凯文·艾伦采访：普拉斯·米歇尔是中共武器化美国政府部门对郭文贵先生发起司法超限战的参与者，他曾安排乔治·黑根巴森和中共驻美大使崔天凯会面，并伙同乔治·黑根巴斯、史蒂芬·永利和埃利奥特·布罗伊迪在深圳会见了中共公安部副部长孙力军。

