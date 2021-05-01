4/23/2021 Miles Guo (Selected No. 1): CCP’s Fake Military Forces Cannot Withstand a Simple Fight

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The CCP has been fabricating everything, even the fighter aircrafts and their pilots flying over the “Aircraft Carrier Liaoning” were borrowed from Russia. Ironically, the balancer on the CCP’s so-called “Aircraft Carrier Liaoning” was easily destroyed by the U.S. military, showing that the CCP’s fake military forces cannot withstand a simple fight.