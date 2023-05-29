The WORLD CLASS BUSINESS OWNER Online Video Course

Discover the latest research on Customer Satisfaction Behavior and what makes customers return and recommend - arguably the most important business metric. During this course you will complete a 40 point audit on your enterprise, examining human factors, process factors and structural factors that effect customer loyalty and preference. This powerful program is tailored to your specific business with exercises, tools and a planning process to improve your business and beat the competition. Find out more at: https://www.bartberry.com/course-structure-wc-business-owner