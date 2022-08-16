Tokens from Revelation Part 1

This is the first in a series of videos/newsletters that we hope will inspire you and help you to understand events which are coming that are very relevant for us today. These events were prophesied of - thousands of years ago.

Please share this with everyone you know – so they can be warned of the events coming soon - which are designed to deceive everyone in this world!

Links to scriptures mentioned in Video:

Acts 2:17 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Ezekiel Chapter 38 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Ezekiel Chapter 39 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Revelation 13:1 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Rev 17:12 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Rev 12:3 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Rev 13:2 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Revelation 17:5 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Revelation 13:11-18 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Matthew 24:24 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

Rev 18:24 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...

2 Esdras 12:17-18 https://thekingjamesversionbible.com/...

Friends of the Original Constitution: https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org





