Tokens from Revelation Part 1

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This is the first in a series of videos/newsletters that we hope will inspire you and help you to understand events which are coming that are very relevant for us today. These events were prophesied of - thousands of years ago.
Please share this with everyone you know – so they can be warned of the events coming soon - which are designed to deceive everyone in this world!
Links to scriptures mentioned in Video:
Acts 2:17 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Ezekiel Chapter 38 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Ezekiel Chapter 39 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Revelation 13:1 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Rev 17:12 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Rev 12:3 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Rev 13:2 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Revelation 17:5 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Revelation 13:11-18 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Matthew 24:24 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
Rev 18:24 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/...
2 Esdras 12:17-18 https://thekingjamesversionbible.com/...
Friends of the Original Constitution: https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org