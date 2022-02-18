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VN Sussman Dismisal, Meta-Facebook Pedo Sting, COVID Vax Detox & AIDS, Freedom Convoy Arrests 2.18
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43 views • February 18, 2022
PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
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– Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
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EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
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• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
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TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
Ryan
Sussmann Asks Court to Dismiss Charge of Lying to Fbi, Says 'extraordinary Prosecutorial Overreach'
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/18/meta-facebook-manager-of-community-development-staffer-caught-in-hotel-child-sex-sting-operation/
Meta-facebook Manager of Community Development Staffer Caught in Hotel Child Sex Sting Operation
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/18/sussmann-asks-court-to-dismiss-charge-of-lying-to-fbi-says-extraordinary-prosecutorial-overreach/
Another Flock of Birds Drops from the Sky in New Mexico
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/18/another-flock-of-birds-drops-from-the-sky-in-new-mexico/
Justin
Yes, you can detox from covid "vaccine" spike proteins: here's how
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-17-detox-covid-vaccine-spike-proteins.html
Vaccinated people around the world are showing AIDS-like symptoms
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-17-vaccinated-people-worldwide-showing-aids-like-symptoms.html
Canadian Police Arrest Two Freedom Convoy Organizers, Order Others to Disperse
https://conservativebrief.com/canadian-60171/
Rapid-fire
SHOCKING VIDEO GOES VIRAL of Justin Trudeau Telling Jewish MP, Descendent Of Holocaust Survivors, That She “Stands with people who wave Swastikas” (https://100percentfedup.com/shocking-video-goes-viral-of-justin-trudeau-telling-jewish-mp-descendent-of-holocaust-survivors-that-she-stands-with-people-who-wave-swastikas/)
https://100percentfedup.com/shocking-video-goes-viral-of-justin-trudeau-telling-jewish-mp-descendent-of-holocaust-survivors-that-she-stands-with-people-who-wave-swastikas/
University Backtracks After Encouraging Staff To Use ‘Neopronouns’, ‘Emojiself,’ And ‘Catgender’ Terms
https://summit.news/2022/02/18/university-backtracks-after-encouraging-staff-to-use-neopronouns-emojiself-and-catgender-terms/
Officials in Denmark announce there is no reason to administer more COVID-19 vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-17-officials-denmark-no-reason-more-vaccines.html
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Clay Clark: DAMING Evidence of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset & Transhumanism
https://rumble.com/vuuj61-interview-clay-clark-daming-evidence-of-klaus-schwabs-great-reset-and-trans.html
INTERVIEW: Ken Rohla: Suppressed Healing Tech, Medical Conspiracy, Black Hats vs White Hats
https://rumble.com/vumica-interview-ken-rohla-suppressed-healing-tech-medical-conspiracy-black-hats-v.html
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Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
– Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
– Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
• REDUCE PAIN • Body Patch for Instant Relief
https://bit.ly/EMFBodyPatch
PROMOTION
REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electrosmog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
Ryan
Sussmann Asks Court to Dismiss Charge of Lying to Fbi, Says 'extraordinary Prosecutorial Overreach'
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/18/meta-facebook-manager-of-community-development-staffer-caught-in-hotel-child-sex-sting-operation/
Meta-facebook Manager of Community Development Staffer Caught in Hotel Child Sex Sting Operation
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/18/sussmann-asks-court-to-dismiss-charge-of-lying-to-fbi-says-extraordinary-prosecutorial-overreach/
Another Flock of Birds Drops from the Sky in New Mexico
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/18/another-flock-of-birds-drops-from-the-sky-in-new-mexico/
Justin
Yes, you can detox from covid "vaccine" spike proteins: here's how
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-17-detox-covid-vaccine-spike-proteins.html
Vaccinated people around the world are showing AIDS-like symptoms
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-17-vaccinated-people-worldwide-showing-aids-like-symptoms.html
Canadian Police Arrest Two Freedom Convoy Organizers, Order Others to Disperse
https://conservativebrief.com/canadian-60171/
Rapid-fire
SHOCKING VIDEO GOES VIRAL of Justin Trudeau Telling Jewish MP, Descendent Of Holocaust Survivors, That She “Stands with people who wave Swastikas” (https://100percentfedup.com/shocking-video-goes-viral-of-justin-trudeau-telling-jewish-mp-descendent-of-holocaust-survivors-that-she-stands-with-people-who-wave-swastikas/)
https://100percentfedup.com/shocking-video-goes-viral-of-justin-trudeau-telling-jewish-mp-descendent-of-holocaust-survivors-that-she-stands-with-people-who-wave-swastikas/
University Backtracks After Encouraging Staff To Use ‘Neopronouns’, ‘Emojiself,’ And ‘Catgender’ Terms
https://summit.news/2022/02/18/university-backtracks-after-encouraging-staff-to-use-neopronouns-emojiself-and-catgender-terms/
Officials in Denmark announce there is no reason to administer more COVID-19 vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-17-officials-denmark-no-reason-more-vaccines.html
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Clay Clark: DAMING Evidence of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset & Transhumanism
https://rumble.com/vuuj61-interview-clay-clark-daming-evidence-of-klaus-schwabs-great-reset-and-trans.html
INTERVIEW: Ken Rohla: Suppressed Healing Tech, Medical Conspiracy, Black Hats vs White Hats
https://rumble.com/vumica-interview-ken-rohla-suppressed-healing-tech-medical-conspiracy-black-hats-v.html
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
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