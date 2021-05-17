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Magnetic tested vaccinated people
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691 views • May 17, 2021
Correction : the video with the key stuck on her forehead, not quite the proof. I think she should try on with thick neodymium magnet and clean up the oil on her forehead to prove it. I tried on with the key like her and thin plastic refrigerator magnet, it's stick on my forehead , with no oil and with oil on my forehead, I never take the vaccine and covid test at all. When I stick my forehead with thicker magnet, it does not work
For the best try using metal detector on her.
For the best try using metal detector on her.
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