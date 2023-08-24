5. Monero CLI Wallet: Download & Verify

Please watch the following videos before this one:
- "1. Asymmetric Encryption - Theory": https://www.brighteon.com/52210871-a21e-4b9d-aae6-b50ecb45d5fc
- "2. Asymmetric Encryption - Practice": https://www.brighteon.com/1bfc51e8-23b8-4af7-a40f-6e2178280e9e
- "3. Hash Functions - Theory": https://www.brighteon.com/b0a74fee-bd29-41c7-b003-62708f469723
- "4. Hash Functions - Practice": https://www.brighteon.com/33dc9721-0d17-422d-88ff-23e351578111
URLs used in this video:
- Monero Website: https://www.getmonero.org
- "Downloads" Page: https://www.getmonero.org/downloads
- "Monero CLI Wallet" Section: https://www.getmonero.org/downloads/#cli
- "How to use the command line to verify your Monero CLI/GUI software is safe (advanced)" Procedure: https://www.getmonero.org/resources/user-guides/verification-allos-advanced.html
