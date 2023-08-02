Attention all RINO's Attention all Republicans get out of the race unless you are Trump you will not win that says TruNews✅

BANDAGED BARACK: WHERE WAS OBAMA WHEN HIS CHEF DROWNED?
The mysterious death of Barack Obama’s chef continues to generate more questions among people who refuse to ignore the story. The former president was recently photographed playing golf with bandaged hands and a black and blue bruised eye. Meanwhile, another story is being floated today that the unnamed paddler who was with the young chef was a female employee of Mr. Obama.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/1/23
#TruNews #Obama #TafariCampbell #Trump #2020Election #WitchHunt #DroneAttack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.