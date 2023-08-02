Attention all RINO's Attention all Republicans get out of the race unless you are Trump you will not win that says TruNews✅

Create New Account
BANDAGED BARACK: WHERE WAS OBAMA WHEN HIS CHEF DROWNED?

The mysterious death of Barack Obama’s chef continues to generate more questions among people who refuse to ignore the story. The former president was recently photographed playing golf with bandaged hands and a black and blue bruised eye. Meanwhile, another story is being floated today that the unnamed paddler who was with the young chef was a female employee of Mr. Obama.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/1/23


#TruNews #Obama #TafariCampbell #Trump #2020Election #WitchHunt #DroneAttack

