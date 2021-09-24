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LOUIE PASTURE WAS A SHAM ARTIST DECEIVING THE WHOLE WORLD WITH MACHIAVELLIAN GERM THEORY
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102 views • September 24, 2021
The major religions of the world do not teach from scripture but rather from interpretations of the scrip[ters who by their very nature change the word of God so that it loses all its power. There the real cause of illnesses is hidden from the world by a Germ Theory that has been disproven many times by many great minds in the last 200 years since the time of Louie Pasture. Sin, all sin is the cause of all illnesses and the perfect excuse for people not to turn to God according to His laws of repentance. Thus many are infirm and have died lost as a result.
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