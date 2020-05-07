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AI: THE PLAN TO INVADE HUMANITY
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81 views • May 07, 2020
The AI Organization

SUPPORT ME AND MOVIE BY DONATING: https://theaiorganization.com/contribute-ai/

Twitter
@CyrusAParsa1

To support my efforts and mission to protect humanity from the misuse of AI Bio-Tech. This Video is released free of charge, yet, support me by donating as you would have for watching a movie, pressing like and sharing. This was done with altruism, and if understood, many lives around the world, would be saved from nation state conflicts, and other bio-tech misuse by irresponsible people.

Twitter
@CyrusAParsa1


AI: The Plan To Invade Humanity--- Face, Fiction or Hidden Messages to Protect the Worlds People?

How did I know the virus and lockdown was coming months before and published these stages in my books? This is a movie production, yet, it favors no class, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, company or political party. However, it is showing that we, as a human race, need to come together, that potential grave dangers face the world, if you don't open our hearts and minds to be better, rational, calm, cautious, and supportive of each other.



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Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity
https://cyrusaparsa.selz.com/item/artificial-intelligence-dangers-to-humanity

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@CyrusAParsa1

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https://theaiorganization.com

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@CyrusAParsa1

Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cyrus A. Parsa, The AI Organization

This video may not be downloaded to other channels, yet you can embed it into your website by using this channels link.

TO HINDER CONTENT MADE TO WARN PEOPLE TO PETENTIAL DANGERS TO THEIR LIVES FROM THE MISUSE OF AI BIO-TECH, WOULD LATER FIND THAT PERSON OR ENTITY FACING CITY, STATE AND INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNALS, TRIALS AND PROSECUTION UNDER THE GENEVA CONVENTION, ARTICLE 2, 3 AND 4. THIS VIDEO WAS DONE, ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE.
Keywords
vaccine5genergyfacial recognitiondroneshealth carebioengineeringsecurityiotsmart phonevoicemilitary weaponbio digitalcyrus a parsathe ai organizationsocial programingskin detection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy