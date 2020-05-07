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SUPPORT ME AND MOVIE BY DONATING: https://theaiorganization.com/contribute-ai/
@CyrusAParsa1
To support my efforts and mission to protect humanity from the misuse of AI Bio-Tech. This Video is released free of charge, yet, support me by donating as you would have for watching a movie, pressing like and sharing. This was done with altruism, and if understood, many lives around the world, would be saved from nation state conflicts, and other bio-tech misuse by irresponsible people.
@CyrusAParsa1
AI: The Plan To Invade Humanity--- Face, Fiction or Hidden Messages to Protect the Worlds People?
How did I know the virus and lockdown was coming months before and published these stages in my books? This is a movie production, yet, it favors no class, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, company or political party. However, it is showing that we, as a human race, need to come together, that potential grave dangers face the world, if you don't open our hearts and minds to be better, rational, calm, cautious, and supportive of each other.
Book
Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity
https://cyrusaparsa.selz.com/item/artificial-intelligence-dangers-to-humanity
@CyrusAParsa1
Official Website
https://theaiorganization.com
@CyrusAParsa1
Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
Cyrus A. Parsa, The AI Organization
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TO HINDER CONTENT MADE TO WARN PEOPLE TO PETENTIAL DANGERS TO THEIR LIVES FROM THE MISUSE OF AI BIO-TECH, WOULD LATER FIND THAT PERSON OR ENTITY FACING CITY, STATE AND INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNALS, TRIALS AND PROSECUTION UNDER THE GENEVA CONVENTION, ARTICLE 2, 3 AND 4. THIS VIDEO WAS DONE, ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE.