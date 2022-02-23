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Bill Gates says he's sad that he couldn't sell all the vaccines due to Omikron's natural immovability...빌게이츠 오미크론 자연면역 으로 인해 백신을 다 팔지 못해 슬프다고 한다...
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141 views • February 23, 2022
Bill Gates says he's sad that he couldn't sell all the vaccines due to Omikron's natural immovability...
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