❗️VIDEO EVIDENCE that Australian mercenary Oscar Jenkins is ALIVE in Russian captivity!

⚡️Footage shows Oscar Jenkins wearing Russian military fatigues confirming that he is "weak" but alive.

🇦🇺Where is the apology from the Australian media and government officials who claimed he was "killed in Russian captivity"?

FT Columnist: Trump May Withdraw NATO Troops from the Baltics

U.S. President Donald Trump could withdraw NATO forces from the Baltic states, according to Gideon Rachman, chief foreign affairs columnist at the Financial Times.

Rachman reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing for an even larger NATO withdrawal from Europe.

“Putin wants NATO troops removed from the entire territory of the former Soviet empire. European officials believe Trump is likely to agree to pulling U.S. forces out of the Baltics—and possibly even further west,” he writes.

Reports about a potential U.S. military withdrawal from Eastern Europe as part of a deal with Putin have been circulating since January.