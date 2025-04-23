BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Col Doug Macgregor: Defense Sec Hegseth, IRAN & Israel/What Must Happen at the Pentagon
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
608 views • 1 week ago

The Lack of U.S. Credibility: The speaker argues that the U.S. lacks global credibility, especially with Iran, due to past actions (e.g., abandoning the JCPOA). This erodes trust in any new agreements, particularly those focused narrowly on Iran's nuclear program.

Instability in Leadership: There's concern about Secretary of Defense Hegseth's loyalty, suggesting he prioritizes personal survival over principle. He fired top aides (like Dan Caldwell) allegedly for internal disagreements over war with Iran, but with unclear or nonexistent investigations, raising suspicion.

Internal Dysfunction: Fired staff, including Caldwell, deny any wrongdoing and were not even subject to standard procedures (e.g., polygraphs, phone checks), suggesting the firings were political or retaliatory, not evidence-based.

Push for War with Iran: The firings may reflect a broader push within the administration and among political elites for war with Iran, possibly driven by pro-Israel interests. Dissenting voices were sidelined.

Concerns About Replacement: There’s speculation that Hegseth may soon be replaced. Senator Tom Cotton is mentioned as a likely successor—someone strongly pro-Israel and openly supportive of war with Iran. His potential appointment raises fears of escalating conflict.

Cynicism and Skepticism: Overall, there's deep skepticism about both the motivations behind recent personnel moves and the integrity of the broader policy direction, particularly in relation to Iran and U.S. military decisions.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive

Mirrored - Daniel Davis/Deep Dive


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iranusacol doug macgregordefense sec hegseth
