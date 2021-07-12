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Project Veritas
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335 views • July 12, 2021
“I mean Project Veritas has released videos, James O’Keefe, of the calls that happen at, what you just said is effectively CNN. Calls at CNN saying cover this about Trump, push this about Trump, do this about Trump. Then journalists there sit around and pretend we’re just the facts, an apple is an apple. Its the cloaking of objectivity that people hate the most, not the fact that if you’re biased.” - Pete Hegseth
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