SO MANY COVID VACCINATED PEOPLE COLLAPSING AND TWITCHING AND DYING I CAN'T KEEP UP! JUNE, 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's crazy how I have to stop myself from including every clip that there is available of Covid vaccinated people collapsing and twitching and dying on camera. There's just too many of them! I could make a compilation that goes on for hours!
Here's a sampling of these incidents that just recently took place. June, 2022
Credit for various clips: COVID vax injuries
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/