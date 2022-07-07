SO MANY COVID VACCINATED PEOPLE COLLAPSING AND TWITCHING AND DYING I CAN'T KEEP UP! JUNE, 2022

It's crazy how I have to stop myself from including every clip that there is available of Covid vaccinated people collapsing and twitching and dying on camera. There's just too many of them! I could make a compilation that goes on for hours!





Here's a sampling of these incidents that just recently took place. June, 2022





Credit for various clips: COVID vax injuries





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/



